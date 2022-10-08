Covid-19: 10 infected in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: They city witnessed 10 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. While there was no death due to the virus, four patients recovered from the disease. TNS
Mohali logs 4 cases
Mohali: The district had reported four cases of Covid during the past 24 hours. There were 16 active cases with the death toll of 1,168 in the district. TNS
3 taken ill in P’kula
Panchkula: Three cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 48,346 in the district. There were 11 active case.
