Covid-19: 14 more infected in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 14 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. As many as 17 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

Mohali logs 13 cases

Mohali: Thirteen fresh cases of Covid were reported from the district during the past 24 hours, while 12 patients were cured of the disease. There was no fresh fatality. — TNS

7 test +ve in Panchkula

Panchkula: Seven persons were found infected in the district during the past 24 hours, while five patients were cured of the disease. There was no fresh fatality and the number of active cases stood at 22.