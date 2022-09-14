Covid-19: 19 contract virus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 19 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. As many as 21 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
Mohali logs 13 cases
Mohali: Fresh 13 cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 1,00,898 in the district. There were 83 active cases with the death toll of 1,168. — TNS
Five test +ve in P’kula
Panchkula: The district had reported fresh five cases of Covid during the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 48,285. The number of active cases was 20 and the death toll 420 in the district.
