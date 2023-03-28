Covid-19: 6 infected in Mohali district

Mohali, March 27
Covid cases in Mohali district are creeping up gradually with the active cases count touching 35 today. On an average, six to seven new cases are being reported daily.
Six persons tested positive for Covid-19 today, while one patient was cured of the disease. The district reported eight fresh coronavirus cases on March 26, three on March 25 and seven each of on March 24 and March 23.
However, no Covid patient has been admitted to the hospital, Health Department officials said, adding that as long as patients do not have any complications or co-morbidities, there was no need to worry.
“All 35 patients are in home isolation,” said Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur.
After a long gap, first Covid-19 case surfaced in the district on February 27.
Meanwhile, three persons tested positive for dengue in the district.
