Covid-19: Woman dies, 39 test positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported a death and 39 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. A 59-year-old woman from Mani Majra succumbed to the virus at the GMCH-32. She was not vaccinated against Covid. As many as 38 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
74 more found infected in Mohali
Mohali: Fresh 74 cases of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,00,530 in the district. Seventyfive patients recovered from the disease. There were 386 active cases with the death toll of 1,167. — TNS
One death, 62 cases in Panchkula
Panchkula: One more person succumbed to Covid-19, taking the toll to 420 in the district. The deceased, a 63-year-old man of Sector 12-A, had comorbid conditions and was fully vaccinated. Fresh 62 cases surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 48,013. There were 144 active cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...
Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts
Let us see the papers: CJI
On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector
Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...
Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy
He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC
Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
No intention to sell our stake: NDTV