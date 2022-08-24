Covid-19: Woman dies, 39 test positive in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city reported a death and 39 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. A 59-year-old woman from Mani Majra succumbed to the virus at the GMCH-32. She was not vaccinated against Covid. As many as 38 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

74 more found infected in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh 74 cases of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,00,530 in the district. Seventyfive patients recovered from the disease. There were 386 active cases with the death toll of 1,167. — TNS

One death, 62 cases in Panchkula

Panchkula: One more person succumbed to Covid-19, taking the toll to 420 in the district. The deceased, a 63-year-old man of Sector 12-A, had comorbid conditions and was fully vaccinated. Fresh 62 cases surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 48,013. There were 144 active cases.