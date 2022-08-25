Covid-19: Woman dies, 41 test positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported a death and 41 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. A 22-year-old woman from Sector 41 was brought dead at the GMSH-16 and tested positive posthumously. She was fully vaccinated against Covid. — TNS
55 contract virus in Mohali
Mohali: The district saw 55 fresh cases of Covid during the past 24 hours, while 87 more patients recovered from the disease. However, no death was reported on Wednesday. There are 354 active cases in the district. — TNS
18 get infection in Panchkula
Panchkula: Eighteen more persons tested positive for Covid in the district during the past 24 hours, while 37 patients got the better of the disease. No new fatality took place in the district and the active caseload stood at 125 on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...