Covid-19: Woman dies, 41 test positive in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city reported a death and 41 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. A 22-year-old woman from Sector 41 was brought dead at the GMSH-16 and tested positive posthumously. She was fully vaccinated against Covid. — TNS

55 contract virus in Mohali

Mohali: The district saw 55 fresh cases of Covid during the past 24 hours, while 87 more patients recovered from the disease. However, no death was reported on Wednesday. There are 354 active cases in the district. — TNS

18 get infection in Panchkula

Panchkula: Eighteen more persons tested positive for Covid in the district during the past 24 hours, while 37 patients got the better of the disease. No new fatality took place in the district and the active caseload stood at 125 on Wednesday.