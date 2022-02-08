Covid: 2 deaths, 37 found +ve in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The district reported 37 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the tally to 43,525. The active caseload came down to 327. It also saw two deaths. An 85-year-old man from Raipur Rani, who was not vaccinated, and a 68-year-old woman from Sector 4, who was fully vaccinated, died of the virus. The death count now stands at 408. —