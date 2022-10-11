Covid: 3 test positive in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed three cases of Covid-19 on Monday. There was no fresh fatality or recovery during the past 24 hours. — TNS

Zero case in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district saw no new case of Covid during the past 24 hours, while eight patients got the better of the disease. There was no fresh fatality on Monday. — TNS

8 taken ill in Mohali

Mohali: Eight persons were found infected with Covid in the district during the past 24 hours, while three patients were cured. There was no fresh fatality.