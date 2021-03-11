Covid: 60 more positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported 60 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. While the active caseload stood at 437, 92 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

46 infected in Panchkula

Panchkula: Fresh 46 cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 47,937 in the district. No death due to the virus was reported. There were 177 active cases with the death toll of 419 in the district. — TNS

Mohali reports 32 cases

Mohali: Fresh 32 cases of Covid had been reported in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 1,00,427. There were 413 active cases with the death toll of 1,166 in the district. — TNS

#Panchkula