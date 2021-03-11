Covid booster dose vaccination camp

To combat the raging wave of the Covid pandemic and to ensure the safety of students and staff, a special camp for administering Covid vaccine booster dose was organised at Aryans Group of Colleges. The day-long camp was conducted in association with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Punjab. More than 80 persons were vaccinated in the camp.

Placement drive at GGSCW, Sector 26

The placement cell of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, organised a three-day placement drive. Region's reputed organisations came to interview and select students. EGIYOK (All Agri Online Pvt. Ltd.) conducted an internship drive on May 4. Ajay Narwal, head, HR, with his team members interviewed students and selected 20 candidates for internship. As many as 13 students were shortlisted for the interview after the test and group discussion. Six students were given the offer letters.

Mother’s Day celebrated

Mother's Day was celebrated at the Chandigarh Group of Colleges(CGC), Landran. Neha, a 1st year student of BSc microbiology, won the first position in the card-making competition. Shivam Sharma was the winner of the cooking without fire competition.