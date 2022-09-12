Covid: Chandigarh sees 18 cases

Chandigarh: The city reported 18 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. The active caseload stood at 123. Thirtyfour patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

2 contract virus in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh two cases of Covid had surfaced in the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 100,872 in the district. Six patients were cured of the disease. There were 78 active cases with the death toll of 1,168. — TNS

Panchkula reports zero case

Panchkula: No fresh case of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, keeping the number of positive cases at 48,278 in the district. There were 46 active cases with the death toll of 420 in the district. — TNS

