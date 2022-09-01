Covid: Chandigarh sees 30 cases

Chandigarh: The city reported 30 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The active cases stands at 292 as 41 patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours. — TNS
17 infected in Mohali
Mohali: The district reported 17 new cases of Covid during the past 24 hours, while 74 patients were reportedly cured of the disease, bringing down the active caseload to 231. No death due to the virus took place in the district on Wednesday. — TNS
16 test positive in Panchkula
Panchkula: Sixteen fresh cases of Covid-19 surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, while 25 patients were cured of the disease. There was no fresh fatality on Wednesday. The active cases dropped to 78.
