Covid: Chandigarh sees 36 cases

Chandigarh: The city reported 36 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. The active cases stand at 323 as 51 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
23 test +ve in Mohali
Mohali: Twenty-three persons were found infected with Covid-19 in the district during the past 24 hours, while 14 patients got the better of the disease. However, no death due to the virus took place on Saturday. — TNS
21 cases in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district reported 21 fresh cases of Covid during the past 24 hours, while eight patients were cured of the disease. There was no fresh fatality and the active cases rose to 139. — TNS
