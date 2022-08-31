Covid: Chandigarh sees 46 cases

Chandigarh: The city reported 46 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. The active cases stand at 303 as 39 patients recovered from the disease. TNS

20 infected in Panchkula

Panchkula: Twenty more persons tested positive for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, while 31 patients got the better of the disease in the district. There was no fresh fatality and the active caseload in the district came down to 87. TNS

21 taken ill in Mohali

Mohali: The district reported 21 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, while 29 patients recovered from the disease. There was no fresh fatality. The active cases dropped to 288 in the district. TNS

#Mohali #Panchkula