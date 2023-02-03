Covid: CTU told to refund charges for unutilised bus pass

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 2

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) to refund charges of a bus pass that was not utilised due to the imposition of Covid-induced lockdown.

Ashish Kumar, a resident of Housing Boarding Colony, Dhanas, Chandigarh, in a complaint filed before the commission, said he purchased a bus pass from the CTU for a period of three months, valid from February 23, 2020, to May 22, 2020, after paying requisite charges. He said due to the imposition of curfew and then nationwide lockdown by the government up to May 31, 2020, which was further extended, CTU buses did no ply. As a result, the charges of bus pass for two months, up to May 2020, already paid in advance to the CTU remained unutilised.

Ashish said he had requested the CTU to refund the bus pass charges of Rs 1,860 paid to it for two months. However, the CTU, the opposite party (OP), neither replied to the request of the complainant nor refunded the amount.

In the reply, the CTU said after the lockdown on May 21, 2020, it resumed the bus service with 50 per cent seating capacity. In order to give relief to passengers, who were already issued the passes by the Sampark Centre, it extended the validity of the existing bus passes proportional to the non-operational period. The CTU said bus services were not provided due to nationwide lockdown. After resuming the bus service, the complainant was duly replied and intimated about the notification dated August 13, 2020.

After hearing of the arguments, the commission said as no services were provided by the OP for a period of two months, the complainant was held entitled to the refund of pass fare for unutilised period and the request for it had wrongly been turned down by the CTU. The CTU also failed to place on record any document as to when it resumed its services. The commission said in view of this, the CTU was directed to refund the balance pass fare of two months to the complainant.