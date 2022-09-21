Covid: Four cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed four cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. As many as 19 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

28 +ve in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh 28 cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 100,978 in the district. Thirteen patients were cured of the disease. There were 88 active cases with the death toll of 1,168 in the district. — TNS