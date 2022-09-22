Covid: Nine contract virus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed nine cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. As many as 14 patients recovered from the disease. TNS

3 test positive in Panchkula district

Panchkula: Fresh three cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours in the district. Of a total of 48,315 cases, 47,883 patients have been cured. There were 11 active cases with the death toll of 421 in the district. TNS

5 infected in Mohali dist

Mohali: Fresh five cases of Covid were reported in the district, taking the number of positive cases to 100,983. A total of 99,735 patients have been cured. There were 80 active cases with the death toll of 1,168. TNS

#Mohali #Panchkula