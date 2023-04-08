Covid situation in control, but take precautions: Panchkula DC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 7

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik today said the Covid situation in the district is normal and people need not panic.

Kaushik stated this after presiding over a meeting organised to review cases of virus, at the Mini-Secretariat here today. He said there were 152 active cases in the district. People should remain alert and take precautions.

He appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid going to crowded places as far as possible. He said masks must be used in hospitals, religious places and a gathering of 100 or more persons.

The DC said in case of symptoms of fever or flu, one should go to the hospital and get the Covid test done. He said the disease could be avoided by taking some precautions. He asked people to wear a mask and use sanitisers in hospitals as well as in district offices and other workplaces.

Kaushik said the Health Department and the district administration were fully prepared to deal with Covid, adding that special attention was being given to testing, tracking, treatment, vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent the spread of the disease.

He directed the department to increase testing in hospitals and keep adequate stock of essential medicines. The DC informed that on April 10 and 11, mock drills would be organised in the Civil Hospital here and the sub-divisional hospital at Kalka as well as in private hospitals, in which availability of oxygen, PSA plant, Covid beds, ventilators, functionality of the equipment would be checked.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal, Panchkula SDM Mamta Sharma, City Magistrate Gaurav Chauhan, CMO Mukta Kumar, Deputy Civil Surgeon Meenu Sasan and other district health officials were also present in the meeting.