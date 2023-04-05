Covid test must for patients undergoing surgery in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, April 4

With the district witnessing a surge in Covid cases in the past few days, the Health Department has decided to conduct Covid tests on patients being admitted to hospitals for surgery or dental procedure.

In the past 20 days, the samples of 846 people were taken for Covid testing, of which 117 were found positive. Thirtytwo patients have recovered, while 71 cases are still in the active category.

For the time being, the samples of suspected Covid patients are taken. The authorities concerned have directed the staff to take samples not only at the General Hospital, Sector 6, but also all health centres, including dispensaries, public health centres, community health centres and polyclinics in the district.

Dr Umesh Modi, Principal Medical Officer, said they had started morning and evening shifts for flu corners at the Civil Hospital. These corners would operate on holidays also. He said Covid testing would be done before admitting patients to the hospital and special arrangements had also been made in the Covid ward and the intensive care units.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Mukta Kumar, said all dispensaries and health centres in the district had been asked to start Covid sampling. She said a meeting in this regard was held with doctors and other staff. They were also asked to follow the necessary directions. Monitoring of active patients is going on and steps have been taken to step up sampling, she added.

The Civil Surgeon has appealed to the people to wear a mask whenever they visit a hospital or go out.

