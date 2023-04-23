 Covid testing intensified in Mohali district : The Tribune India

Covid testing intensified in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 22

The Health Department is working tirelessly to protect people from Covid-19 and providing quality treatment to the patients. While Covid testing has already been intensified, patients are recovering on account of better monitoring and treatment arrangements by the department.

Stating this, Civil Surgeon Dr Rupinder Kaur Gill said since April 1, a total of 989 Covid cases had surfaced in the district and 561 of them had fully recovered. The remaining patients were in isolation. She said during this period, a patient succumbed to the virus.

The Civil Surgeon said Covid testing had already been accelerated and a total of 7,840 tests had been done this month so far. She said public cooperation was extremely important to stop the spread of Covid. She appealed to people to wear a mask and follow necessary precautions like frequent hand washing to save themselves from getting infected.

She asked people to visit hospitals only in case of a serious problem. They should contact the department helpline ‘104’ for an expert advice. Covid Nodal officer Dr Harmandeep Kaur was also present on the occasion.

