Covid testing up in Chandigarh, no major rise in cases

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, January 7

Despite an increase in testing for Covid, there has not been any substantial increase in the number of cases in the city.

About 400-500 tests are being conducted in the city daily and only one or two samples are reported positive for the virus. Earlier, the UT Health Department was testing 125 to 150 patients daily.

Report on Genome sequencing awaited We have also sent some samples for genome sequencing to check the circulating variant. The report is still awaited. Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, UT

Recently, the administration had made the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 mandatory for patients admitted or kept under observation at all local hospitals.

The department has asked all hospitals to increase RT-PCR testing. “All suspected flu patients coming to the OPDs or Emergency and patients admitted for surgery should undergo the RT-PCR test. Health workers should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and all should get the booster dose, if they have not taken yet,” read a circular.

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services (DHS), UT, said, “We have increased testing among patients coming to hospital, but the number of cases has not increased so far. It is advised that those who have not taken the booster dose must get it now.”

The Central Government had sounded an alert anticipating a spike in Covid-19 cases in January following a precarious situation of the pandemic in China and some other countries. The government has advised states and UTs to ramp up testing and administration of the booster dose.

In Chandigarh, the percentage of population that has received the booster dose is quite low at 13.96 per cent. A mock drill was recently conducted at government hospitals in the UT to assess the preparedness for management of Covid-19 crisis. An isolation ward has been created in both the GMCH-32 and the GMSH-16.