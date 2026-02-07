Cow welfare committee reviews facilities at Maloya gaushala

The Cow Welfare Committee conducted an inspection at Maloya Gaushala today to review the existing facilities, management practices and overall well-being of the cattle housed at the shelter.

Advertisement

The visiting delegation included Ramesh Kumar, Member, Vinod Bansal, Member, and Municipal Corporation (MC) officials Dr Himanshu Gupta, Joint Commissioner, and Mohinder Pathak, Health Superviser. Officials from engineering wing, along with the gaushala management and staff, were also present during the visit.

Advertisement

The Cow Welfare Committee constituted by UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria held its first meeting on January 23, during which it was decided to conduct monthly inspection visits to any one gaushala in the city.

Advertisement

During the inspection, the committee reviewed arrangements related to animal health, shelter maintenance, fodder availability, cleanliness, veterinary care and disease prevention measures. The members expressed satisfaction over the visible improvements made at the gaushala, particularly in terms of hygiene standards, upkeep of sheds, and attention paid to the health and comfort of the cattle.

The committee appreciated the proactive steps taken by the MC and the gaushala management to strengthen cow welfare infrastructure and ensure humane treatment to animals. At the same time, the members emphasised the need for long-term and sustainable planning, including efficient waste management, eco-friendly practices, improved fodder management, regular health monitoring and adoption of best practices in animal husbandry.

Advertisement

Highlighting the importance of a compassionate and responsible approach, the committee underlined that cow welfare was an integral part of broader animal protection and urban environmental sustainability efforts. The members encouraged continuous coordination between the MC, veterinary officials and the gaushala management to further enhance the quality of care provided to the animals.

MC Joint Commissioner Dr Himanshu Gupta reiterated the civic body’s resolve to strengthen animal welfare initiatives and ensure that gaushalas functioned as safe, healthy and well-managed shelters. He assured that the suggestions made by the Cow Welfare Committee would be examined carefully and incorporated into future action plans.