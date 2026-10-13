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Home / Chandigarh / CP67 Mall unveils Ramayan-themed Diwali experience in Mohali

CP67 Mall unveils Ramayan-themed Diwali experience in Mohali

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:51 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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CP67 Mall, Mohali, unveiled Ramaagman – The Grand Homecoming, a Ramayan-inspired cultural experience as part of its Diwali celebrations on Sunday.
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CP67 Mall, Mohali, unveiled Ramaagman – The Grand Homecoming, a Ramayan-inspired cultural experience as part of its Diwali celebrations on Sunday. The initiative features themed installations, including an Ashok Vatika at the mall’s entrance and a striking Pushpak Viman, alongside elaborate festive decorations. The celebrations aim to bring families closer to India’s cultural heritage and the epic’s enduring message of truth, righteousness and the victory of good over evil.

A press release issued here said that the festivities also include Bal Ramayan, an enactment of the epic by children, and a Ramlila performance at The Homeland Opera from 7 pm onwards. Speaking on the occasion, Mrinaal Mittal, Managing Director, Homeland Group, said the initiative sought to connect families with India’s cultural traditions while celebrating the spirit of Diwali. Located on International Airport Road in Sector 67, CP67 Mall is developed by Unity Group and Homeland Group.

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