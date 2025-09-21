DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / CPI to organise national meet in Chandigarh

CPI to organise national meet in Chandigarh

The Congress will commence at the Sabzi Mandi Ground, Phase 11, Mohali, where the CPI will organise a public rally
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:08 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image
Advertisement

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will hold its 25th five-day National Congress from September 21 to 25 at Kisan Bhavan. Around 900 delegates from across the country will participate in this Congress.

Advertisement

The Congress will commence at the Sabzi Mandi Ground, Phase 11, Mohali, where the CPI will organise a public rally. The rally will see the participation of the CPI’s national leaders, along with farmers, workers, employees, agricultural labourers, youth, and women. The event will be formally inaugurated with Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, hoisting the flag on the second day.

Following this, CPI’s National General Secretary Comrade D Raja, along with other national leaders, will address the inaugural session.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts