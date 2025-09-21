CPI to organise national meet in Chandigarh

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will hold its 25th five-day National Congress from September 21 to 25 at Kisan Bhavan. Around 900 delegates from across the country will participate in this Congress.

The Congress will commence at the Sabzi Mandi Ground, Phase 11, Mohali, where the CPI will organise a public rally. The rally will see the participation of the CPI’s national leaders, along with farmers, workers, employees, agricultural labourers, youth, and women. The event will be formally inaugurated with Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, hoisting the flag on the second day.

Following this, CPI’s National General Secretary Comrade D Raja, along with other national leaders, will address the inaugural session.