DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Crack down on traffic signal jumpers: 420 challans issued to violators in Panchkula during seven months

Crack down on traffic signal jumpers: 420 challans issued to violators in Panchkula during seven months

This is nearly double of the number of 234 challans issued to violators during the corresponding period in 2024
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:16 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Traffic police personnel check documents of a bike driver in Panchkula.
Advertisement

In the first seven months of 2025, the Panchkula traffic police have issued 420 challans to drivers of vehicles for jumping traffic signals. This is nearly double of the number of 234 challans issued to violators during the corresponding period in the year 2024.

Advertisement

The sharp increase in penalising violators highlights the intensified enforcement drive by the traffic police. Manpreet Singh Sudan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime and Traffic, said, “No leniency will be shown towards traffic rule violators.” He emphasised that crossing red and yellow traffic lights was a serious offence that could lead to fatal accidents.

He said, “In such cases, the police are taking swift action to ensure road safety across the city. Offenders are being identified and fined promptly with the help of CCTV surveillance and alert traffic personnel.”

Advertisement

Surender Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic, appealed to the public to strictly follow traffic rules to help prevent road accidents and make Panchkula a safer and more disciplined city. He said obeying traffic laws was not only a legal duty, but also crucial for the safety of one’s own life and that of others.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts