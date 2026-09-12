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Home / Chandigarh / Crackdown on drunken driving kicks off in Mohali, 9 challaned

Crackdown on drunken driving kicks off in Mohali, 9 challaned

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Police conduct checks during the special drive against drunken driving in Mohali on Friday.
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With a total of 115 traffic cops in the district, Mohali police on Friday launched a special drive against drunken driving, issuing nine challans on the first day, officials said.

Special blockades were set up across the city under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Karnail Singh, with police personnel deployed across various strategic points. Action was taken against motorists driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in nine challans.

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Revolving nakas were set up at major hotspots, including Nayagaon, Mullanpur, Airport Road, Zirakpur, Lalru, the CP-67 light points, and the Phase-3B1 market. Officials confirmed that the drive will continue in the coming days.

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Urging citizens to exercise caution, Singh appealed to the public to never drive after consuming alcohol.

“Driving after consuming alcohol or any other intoxicant can pose a serious threat to the life of the driver as well as the lives of other people on the road.”

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The police said if a person is caught driving under the influence will face a strict action under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Under this section, the first-time violators can face imprisonment up to six months, a heavy fine, or both.

“Road accidents can be prevented and precious lives saved only by strictly following traffic rules,” Singh added.

Traffic wing understaffed

Residents claim that the force is spread so thin that traffic police are rarely visible on the roads. Most traffic cops are deployed on VIP security and route management during the day, leaving critical areas shorthanded. For instance, the Zirakpur sub-division has a traffic wing of only 13 personnel. Mohali police traffic wing has been severely understaffed for years, with senior officials allegedly turning a blind eye.

However, when required, additional forces are deputed from nearby police stations.

Former Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi said, “There is an immediate need of not just traffic cops but more police force in general in Mohali district as population has increased way too much.”

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