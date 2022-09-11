Crackdown on illegal structures at villages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

The UT Estate Office today cracked a whip on illegal structures at Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu villages.

According to information, three newly-built shops outside Lal Dora were demolished. Besides, four illegal tin sheds were also removed.

Local residents protested against the UT move. Some of them came on the road, but officials did not stop their drive.

A contingent of policemen and officials of the Estate Office, along with bulldozers and demolition squad, landed at the two villages early in the morning today. There was traffic commotion on the road during the drive. Later, city Congress workers also reached there.

They raised slogans against the BJP and asked UT officials and cops to leave.

HS Lucky, president of the city Congress, said, "These houses, which the administration has arbitrarily earmarked for demolition, have already been sanctioned water and electricity connections by the same administration. The Chandigarh Congress will not allow such injustice to the people and will take resort to every peaceful mean to safeguard the interests of the house owners."

Deipa Dubey, president, Chandigarh Mahila Congress, also urged the administration to not “harass and intimidate poor people at the behest of an anti-poor BJP”.