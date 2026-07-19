Crackdown on illegal vending in Chandigarh, 78 challans issued

The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Saturday carried out a special anti-encroachment drive using newly introduced body cameras to enhance transparency in enforcement operations.

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The drive was conducted at Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Sectors 22, 26 and 47 to remove illegal vendors and unauthorised encroachments from public spaces.

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Enforcement teams, led by sub-inspectors equipped with body cameras, recorded the entire operation to promote fairness, professionalism and public confidence in the enforcement process.

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During the drive, the officials issued 78 challans to violators.