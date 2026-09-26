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Home / Chandigarh / Crackdown on underage drivers: 26 vehicles seized in Panchkula

Crackdown on underage drivers: 26 vehicles seized in Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 12:28 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Stepping up enforcement outside educational institutions, the police on Friday seized 26 vehicles driven by minors without valid licences and issued challans to 52 individuals during a special traffic drive.

The drive follows the orders of Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain, issued in the wake of a recent incident involving a minor allegedly creating a disturbance while riding a motorcycle fitted with an illegal siren.

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Traffic teams were directed to step up checking around educational institutions to curb underage driving, reckless riding and nuisances on city roads.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said police teams conducted checks outside various schools and colleges and issued challans to 52 students for traffic violations. Of these, 26 were minors driving without valid licences, and their vehicles were subsequently seized.

An additional fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on the parents of underage drivers under applicable rules. CP Nain appealed to parents to prioritise the safety of their children, urging them not to hand over vehicles before they reach the legal driving age.

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