Cracker Ban: Panchkula cocks a snook

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, October 25

City residents flouted the orders issued by the administration restricting the time for bursting of crackers on Diwali to two hours.

Even though the district administration had allowed only bursting of green crackers for Diwali celebrations from 8 pm to 10 pm, people kept bursting crackers throughout the night. Even on Tuesday, crackers were burst during the daytime.

Although the district administration had constituted inspection teams, it failed to keep a check on violators. Meanwhile, the police took no action against offenders, which was clear from the fact that no FIR was registered in connection with defying of the DM’s order.

Police personnel on duty across the city had been directed to ensure action under the provisions of the Explosives Act, the CrPC and the Disaster Management Act, as well as Section 188 of the IPC for violation of the cracker ban order.

DCP Surinder Pal Singh said no case had been registered in the district for bursting firecrackers after 10 pm.

As a result, the city’s air quality index (AQI) increased from 141 to 388. Its effect was also seen in the atmosphere today as the city’s average AQI was recorded at 134.

The city had witnessed heavy pollution on the Diwali night during the past three years. Although the air has been polluted this time too, there is a lot of relief in comparison to the previous three years. It was difficult for people to even breathe a day after Diwali earlier. This year, many people burst green crackers, due to which the level of pollution reduced.

54 suffer burns

Meanwhile, 54 people received burn injuries in the district and were taken to various hospitals, including the General Hospital in Sector 6. A man, who received injuries in his eyes, was referred to the PGI in Chandigarh in view of his serious condition.

