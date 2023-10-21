Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

The UT Administration has received more than 1,800 applications for the issuance of 96 licences to sell green crackers this festival season. The draw of lots will be held at Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, on October 25.

Green fireworks only Developed by NEERI, a unit of CSIR, green crackers don’t contain harmful chemicals, release water vapour or air as dust suppressant

Don’t have aluminium, barium, potassium nitrate or carbon; traditional crackers have barium nitrate that causes heavy smoke

Green fireworks emit 100-110 decibels of sound against 160 decibels by traditional crackers

The Administration had invited only online applications for a licence to set up temporary stalls at 11 designated sites for the sale of firecrackers. An official said only green crackers certified by the CSIR-NEERI would be allowed.

After the draw, a list of successful applicants will be released on the website. The Administration claims the new system will bring transparency in the allocation of stalls and applicants will no longer have to visit the office.

The Administration has decided to allow the use of green crackers only for two hours on festive occasions. The fireworks will be allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali.