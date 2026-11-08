Cracker stalls choke Chandigarh-Ropar highway

The Chandigarh-Ropar highway remained choked with traffic near Kharar and Kurali for most of the day as shoppers thronged markets along the road. Haphazard parking and encroachments further aggravated the situation.

The biggest bottleneck was near the Kurali bypass, where temporary cracker stalls have been set up alongside the highway. Traffic came to a near standstill, with vehicles crawling in three to four lanes over a stretch of nearly one kilometre near the stalls. The limited presence of traffic police personnel and the rush to get out of the jam further worsened the situation in the afternoon.

As happens every year around Diwali, more than 100 stalls have been set up along the Kurali bypass and the Kurali-Morinda highway, where wholesalers and temporary licence holders sell firecrackers. People returning home also stop here to buy crackers for Diwali night.

Kurali town has the biggest wholesale firecracker market in North India, with wholesalers operating permanent warehouses on Badali Road.

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More than 100 firecracker stalls are currently operating in Kharar and Kurali. This is despite the administration receiving only 31 applications for seven licences for the sale of firecrackers in the two towns. The administration received a total of 2,118 applications for 43 temporary licences across the district, of which 2,097 were found valid. Only 15 locations have been designated by the administration for the sale of firecrackers in the district. Interestingly, no application was received from the Nayagaon locality in Kharar this year.

Aman Singla, a local firecracker seller, said, “Baahubali bombs, 50-in-one and 100-in-one shots, string lights, sparklers and other crackers are in great demand, as they are every year. Shopkeepers eagerly await the week before Diwali, when they make good sales and earn handsome profits that sustain them for the rest of the year.”

Meanwhile, heavy rush was witnessed in markets across Mohali and Zirakpur, as shoppers thronged stores to buy decorative items, sweets, gifts and earthen lamps.Traffic congestion was reported in Phase 3B2, Phase 7 and Phase 9 in Mohali, as well as on Patiala Road and VIP Road in Zirakpur.

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“People bought sweets and gifts for their near and dear ones, as tomorrow they will be busy meeting friends and making preparations for puja,” said Brijesh Sharma, a resident of Amayra Greens in Kharar.

Children also thronged firecracker stalls. “Firecracker prices are sky-high. A group of 10 children, including us, pooled money to buy firecrackers and will celebrate together in our society,” said Kartik Khanna, Harshit Agarwal and Kaniskh Goel, residents of KBK Housing Society in Gazipur.