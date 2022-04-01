Construction Of Stilt Parking Plus

Cracks in house, senior citizens forced to shift

Cracks in house, senior citizens forced to shift

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, March 31

In another complaint with regard to the construction of houses with a stilt parking plus four floors, three senior citizens of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, have alleged that multiple cracks have developed in the walls of their house (No. 331) and it has become “unsafe for habitation” and they had to rent a 14-marla house in the same area.

Construction of stilt parking plus four floors in adjoining plot

The constructing of a stilt parking plus four floors is going on at the adjoining plot (No. 332).

First, they approached the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for relief, but to now avail. They today approached the SDM and the police to get the construction work on their adjoining plot stopped, they stated.

The aggrieved family, Vijay Vadehra, his wife Geeta Vadehra and their nephew, Dr Rajiv Vadehra, had submitted a complaint to the Estate Officer, HSVP, explaining the damage caused to their house due to the ongoing construction in the adjoining plot.

“Cracks have also developed in the granite slab of the kitchen counter. The windowpanes of the wooden cabinet in the drawing room initially developed cracks and thereafter broke down completely. Cracks have also developed in the common wall and in the walls perpendicular to the common wall between Plot No.332 and the adjoining House No.333 on the other side,” they said.

They alleged, “The builder carrying out the construction of stilt plus four floors on the adjoining plot refused to assume responsibility for taking any corrective steps.”

They have also submitted a representation in this regard to the state government. “Until and unless the officials of the HSVP are fully satisfied and are in a position to take responsibility regarding the structural safety of the building under construction on plot number 332 and of their gravely damaged house (No. 331), it will not be safe for them to shift back to their own house,” said Dr Rajiv Vadhera.

Police complaint

In a police complaint, the family alleged that the supervisor working at the adjoining property damaged the common wall and entered their house without their consent and started arguing with them. “We had to dial 112. The police arrived there but by the evening, the construction work resumed,” said Dr Vadhera.

Matter under consideration

In February, the Chief Architect, HSVP (Headquarters), had written to the chief engineers (both I and II), Panchkula, to take necessary action on the issue of construction of stilt parking plus four floors, following an advice of structural experts. Many residents of the city had submitted a representation to the HSVP Chief Administrator, urging him to immediately stop the construction of stilt parking plus four floors (allowed as per amendments to the Haryana Building Code, 2017).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

12 IAS, 13 IPS reshuffled in Punjab

2
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

3
Punjab

Daylong special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1

4
Trending

IndiGo responds after techie hacks website to retrieve lost luggage

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann's government to provide digital J-forms to farmers across state from April 1

6
Punjab

Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

7
Nation

Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

8
Trending

Know the truth behind 'giant snake skeleton' seen in France from satellite; watch viral video

9
Trending

Reham Khan takes a dig at ex-husband Imran Khan in the backdrop of current political fiasco; Sidhu gets a special mention

10
World address to pakistan

Defiant Pak PM Imran Khan says he will not resign; says ready to face no-trust vote on Sunday

Don't Miss

View All
Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Top Stories

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Faridkot

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Punjab's Faridkot

AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

Decision comes 3 months after botched anti-insurgency ops in...

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM, EAM today

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM Modi, EAM today

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss presses for sanctions on...

Adamant Imran says will play till the last ball

Adamant Imran Khan says will play till the last ball

Reports of backroom deal with Oppn

Delhi, Maharashtra discard face mask

Delhi, Maharashtra discard face mask

With 1,225 new cases in 24 hours, India’s Covid tally increa...

Cities

View All

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

GNDU to train students in field of technical textiles

Amritsar MC expects to collect Rs 4 cr on last day

Widen Amritsar's narrow lanes leading to Golden Temple: Visitors

Will take steps to beautify circular road around historic wall in Amritsar: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

Firing at kabaddi event, two held

Tech university staff go on strike

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

First rainless March since 2008

First rainless March since 2008

Now, pay more for taxis, autos

Vivek Soni new Mohali SSP

Deadly 'S' curve on Airport Road in Mohali set to be straightened

Vax drive in 12-14 age group yet to gather steam in P'kula

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi, Maharashtra discard face mask

PSEB’s diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

PSEB's diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

Mixed response to Corbevax drive in Jalandhar district

Hoshiarpur Crafts Bazaar ends on a musical note

Completing pending projects, improving sanitation my priority says Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann

Cracks in houses: Commissioner issues notice to 2 Jalandhar MC officials

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Revenue officers' association ends strike after two days

3 held by Khanna police with 4 illegal weapons

Visitor overcharged at Bhadaur House market parking lot

AAP MLAs ask NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects

Scholarship scam:: Over ~10 crore siphoned off from varsity accounts

Scholarship scam:: Over Rs10 crore siphoned off from varsity accounts

Guest faculty seek regular jobs