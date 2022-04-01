Cracks in house, senior citizens forced to shift

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, March 31

In another complaint with regard to the construction of houses with a stilt parking plus four floors, three senior citizens of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, have alleged that multiple cracks have developed in the walls of their house (No. 331) and it has become “unsafe for habitation” and they had to rent a 14-marla house in the same area.

Construction of stilt parking plus four floors in adjoining plot

The constructing of a stilt parking plus four floors is going on at the adjoining plot (No. 332).

First, they approached the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for relief, but to now avail. They today approached the SDM and the police to get the construction work on their adjoining plot stopped, they stated.

The aggrieved family, Vijay Vadehra, his wife Geeta Vadehra and their nephew, Dr Rajiv Vadehra, had submitted a complaint to the Estate Officer, HSVP, explaining the damage caused to their house due to the ongoing construction in the adjoining plot.

“Cracks have also developed in the granite slab of the kitchen counter. The windowpanes of the wooden cabinet in the drawing room initially developed cracks and thereafter broke down completely. Cracks have also developed in the common wall and in the walls perpendicular to the common wall between Plot No.332 and the adjoining House No.333 on the other side,” they said.

They alleged, “The builder carrying out the construction of stilt plus four floors on the adjoining plot refused to assume responsibility for taking any corrective steps.”

They have also submitted a representation in this regard to the state government. “Until and unless the officials of the HSVP are fully satisfied and are in a position to take responsibility regarding the structural safety of the building under construction on plot number 332 and of their gravely damaged house (No. 331), it will not be safe for them to shift back to their own house,” said Dr Rajiv Vadhera.

Police complaint

In a police complaint, the family alleged that the supervisor working at the adjoining property damaged the common wall and entered their house without their consent and started arguing with them. “We had to dial 112. The police arrived there but by the evening, the construction work resumed,” said Dr Vadhera.

Matter under consideration

In February, the Chief Architect, HSVP (Headquarters), had written to the chief engineers (both I and II), Panchkula, to take necessary action on the issue of construction of stilt parking plus four floors, following an advice of structural experts. Many residents of the city had submitted a representation to the HSVP Chief Administrator, urging him to immediately stop the construction of stilt parking plus four floors (allowed as per amendments to the Haryana Building Code, 2017).