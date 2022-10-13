Crafts Mela: Clear sky brings cheer to visitors, biz picks up

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

A clear sky after the downpour on Tuesday brought cheer to visitors who thronged the Crafts Mela venue today.

The Chandigarh National Crafts Mela, a joint venture of North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, and the Chandigarh Administration, is being held at Kalagram here.

The untimely rain that lashed the city on Tuesday failed to dampen the spirits of mela buffs who turned up in large numbers today. Many of them went on a shopping spree and handpicked from a range of designers’ wears, ethnic crockery, cutlery items, artificial jewellery, rugs, mattresses etc.

Shashi Sharma from Karnal (Haryana), said: “We have brought artificial jewellery, including bangles, bracelets, earrings and ‘kainthi’ sets, which are hot favourites with women. Our sales have picked up a bit with the customers falling for the handmade items of ethnic value. It felt nice to be here this time again after a hiatus of more than two years due to the pandemic”

In an interaction, Aparna Guha, who travelled all the way from West Bengal, said: “We have brought artificial handmade jewellery, including junk jewellery, a hot favourite in West Bengal, besides kitchen utensils made of expensive wood. Our sales are gradually picking after being dismal initially”

The fusion of folk songs and dances continued for the sixth day of the ongoing fair. In the morning segment of stage dance performances, artistes from various states enthralled the audience for hours and so was in the evening session. Folk dances of various states, including Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Ladakh (UT), were presented by the dancers in their traditional attire.

The daily ground performances featuring ‘Kachi Ghori” of Rajasthan, “Behurupiyas”, “Nachar” and “Baajigar” were performed to perfection, keeping the audience, especially children, mesmerised for hours.

The last performance of the evening was a bonanza of folk songs rendered by acclaimed folk singers, Gurkirpal Surapuri and Glory Bawa, who doled out their hit numbers, one after the other, forcing people to stand on their seats and shake a leg.