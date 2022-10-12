 Crafts mela at Kalagram: Rain pours misery on stall owners : The Tribune India

Crafts mela at Kalagram: Rain pours misery on stall owners

Artisans dealing in carpets, furniture suffer losses worth lakhs

Crafts mela at Kalagram: Rain pours misery on stall owners

Furniture brought by stall owners lies in rainwater at the crafts mela in Kalagram, Chandigarh. NITIN MITTAL

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Rain played a spoilsport at the National Crafts Mela underway at Kalagram here today. Fancy carpets, ethnic wears and trendy furniture sellers suffered losses to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

Imran, a resident of UP, said his entire lot of carpets had submerged in rainwater due to lack of proper drainage system at the venue. Estimating the loss at nearly Rs 5 lakh, he said there was no way the damaged carpets could be used. Had the mela organisers provided a raised platform for displaying goods, the loss could have been averted, as all his carpets were lying on the ground, he said.

An artisan from Kashmir said his stall was flooded with nearly half a foot of rainwater, which damaged costly woollen items. He demanded compensation from the UT Administration.

A vendor said the rain caused heavy damage to his ethnic furniture items. They would have to paint the furniture items again and it would take time. Customers would hesitate in buying the furniture items in their current condition. Several vendors at the mela alleged that despite charging Rs 18,000 for a stall and Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 for open spaces, the authorities concerned did not provide enough facilities. They alleged that there was no power supply during the daytime. Kamla Bein from Jharkhand, who had put up a stall of carpets, fabric and other handcraft items, said, “The sales were slow on the Day one of the fair, and picked up later. It is another matter that the rain god has been unkind to us for a while. Some of our material was damaged in the rain, but we are still in high spirits.”

Sayyed from Kashmir, who was selling woollen shawls and other material, and Nafeesa Khan, who has put up a stall to sell sarees and suits with chikan work, said they were getting good response from the city till yesterday when rain hit the city.”

Organisers said the morning session, in which a fusion of music and dance was to be presented, had to be put on hold as rainwater was accumulated at the venue. The evening entertainment continued as usual with safai karamcharis drained out the stagnant rainwater. — TNS

Partly cloudy sky likely for next four days

After late night rain, partly cloudy sky is expected over the next four days in the UT. The city received 15.6 mm rainfall from 8.30 pm on Monday till 8.30 am on Tuesday. The city received 0.3 mm rainfall on Tuesday, bringing down the mercury. Both day and night temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days, said the weather department.

