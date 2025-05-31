Craving for Shimla’s carefree simplicity

Shimla, my hometown, holds a special place in my heart. Growing up in its hilly environs, our days were filled with simple yet beautiful moments though the weather was unpredictable. Rain would often catch us by surprise. But my mother, ever-prepared, would always pack an extra pair of socks in our school bags.

Those were the days when we would walk everywhere —school, tuitions, market — be it summer mornings or rainy days. Walking through the winding lanes gave us a constant feeling of adventure. Evenings had their own charm, as we strolled along the Mall Road from Scandal Point to the Lift, enjoying the cool breeze.

Now, settled in Chandigarh, I often find myself reminiscing about those days in Shimla. Dropping my daughter to school by car feels so different from the carefree walks we used to have in our childhood. While life in the City Beautiful offers more convenience, and luxury even, I still crave for the simplicity of those times.

— Silky Bajaj, Chandigarh