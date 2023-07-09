CRAWFED opposes steep hike in road tax

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

Members of the Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) have opposed the steep hike of 4-6% in the registration charges for non-electric vehicles in Chandigarh.

“It is the highest ever increase in the history of Chandigarh and will have a negative effect on the trade of the automobile industry, resulting in a decrease in sales and revenue. It will also affect employment opportunities in the automobile industry, which is already facing challenges due to the EV Policy,” said Hitesh Puri, Chairman, CRAWFED.

Chandigarh is known as a city of retired people. It would also have a negative impact on the buying capacity of the people of Chandigarh, especially senior citizens, most of whom are dependent on pension, he said. The members appealed to the Administrator to reconsider the decision and let the increase be minimum, giving relief to the common man.

Cong slams Admn

City Congress president HS Lucky and Mahila Congress president Deepa Dubey have condemned the move to increase the road tax. The leaders said the common man was already bearing the brunt of price rise. The increase in the registration charges was beyond reasonable consideration.