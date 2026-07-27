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Home / Chandigarh / Creative forms like poetry have no boundaries: Satinder Sartaaj

Creative forms like poetry have no boundaries: Satinder Sartaaj

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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National Award-winning lyricist Irshad Kamil and Sufi singer-actor Satinder Sartaaj in conversation at the Panjab University Convention Centre in Sector 25, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Two Panjab University alumni — National Award-winning lyricist Irshad Kamil and internationally acclaimed Sufi singer-poet Satinder Sartaaj — returned to their alma mater for ‘Lafz, Sur Aur Safar’, an event organised jointly by the Panjab University Alumni Association (PUAA) and the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation (CCF).

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Designed as an engaging conversation rather than a conventional stage programme, the session explored the creative journeys, defining moments and personal experiences that shaped their career. The conversation was moderated by Prof Pushpinder Syal and Prof Archana R Singh.

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Dr Sartaaj talked about his years at the PU when he pursued his Master’s degree and PhD. He shared that his academic research in Sufi music inspired him to write poetry, while the university’s libraries and academic environment shaped both his intellectual and artistic growth. He recalled that his first public performance was at the PU. “Creative forms like poetry have no boundaries,” he said, adding that writing for films required both poetic sensibility and craftsmanship. Responding to a query from the audience, he said he would like to be remembered as “a poet and a music composer”.

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Kamil recalled his years at the university, where he completed his PhD in Hindi Literature. He said the university had a significant influence on his literary journey. Recounting his early struggles after moving to Mumbai, he said, “The book of reality has different pages for everyone, and Mumbai had its own.” He recounted waiting for hours outside the offices of music directors before getting his first opportunity and remembered that even his initial film credits did not carry his name. Speaking about the growing presence of Punjabi literature in Bollywood, Kamil shared how ‘Aaj Din Chadheya’ from Love Aaj Kal drew inspiration from the writings of Shiv Kumar Batalvi. Highlighting the importance of literary traditions, he said, “If you don’t talk in Rumi, Kabir or Batalvi’s language then you will not understand literature; literature is filled with rich metaphors.” He also read excerpts from his poetry collection ‘Ek Mahina Nazmo Ka’.

Earlier, the programme began with Saraswati Vandana presented by PU students, followed by the PU anthem, Shaan-o-Shaukat, penned by Kamil.

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