Creche facility for court staffers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

In a step towards fostering a family-friendly work environment, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shanker Jha today inaugurated a state-of-the-art crèche facility at the high court extension building in Sector 17 here.

The crèche is designed to meet the diverse needs of children and is equipped with a range of amenities. The amenities are carefully curated to ensure a safe and nurturing environment, allowing parents to focus on their work with the reassurance that their children are well cared for.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of high court building committee chairperson Justice Ritu Bahri, Justice Arun Palli, Justice Avneesh Jhingan, Justice Suvir Sehgal and Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj.

#Environment