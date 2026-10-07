CREST ex-CEO Srivastava denied bail in Rs 82-cr fraud

A CBI court has dismissed the bail application of Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer Navneet Srivastava in a Rs 82-crore misappropriation case involving funds of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

Srivastava had served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CREST. He was arrested by the CBI and is currently in judicial custody.

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The FIR in the case was initially registered by the Chandigarh Police on March 12 in connection with alleged large-scale fraud involving fraudulent banking operations and fictitious transactions to divert CREST funds to shell entities in connivance with bank officials and public servants. The case was subsequently transferred to the CBI.

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The counsel for Srivastava argued that he had been falsely implicated in the case. The CBI public prosecutor, however, opposed the bail plea, alleging that Srivastava had played a major role in the scam.

The prosecution submitted that M/s Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd, incorporated in March 2022, is owned by Srivastava’s wife and her father, who are its sole directors. According to the CBI, Rs 95 lakh was transferred from the account of M/s CAPCO Fintech Services to the HDFC Bank account of Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd between November 14, 2024, and February 14, 2025.

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The CBI alleged that the company had no genuine business activity and no dealings with CREST, indicating that it was used as a conduit.

The prosecution further alleged that Srivastava, along with other accused, committed and facilitated several acts. These included diversion of CREST funds, manipulation of registered email and mobile details, use of forged account-related documents and fabricated bank statements, unauthorised debit transactions and concealment of the resulting loss. After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail application.