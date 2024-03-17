Cricket Bash Academy, Mohali, lift cricket trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Cricket Bash Academy (CBA), Mohali, recorded an eight-wicket win over DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, to win the 2nd DP Azad Sports U-19 Invitational Trophy, at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Batting first, the Sector 8 team posted 161 runs in 41 overs. Opener Parmeet (35 off 57 balls) and Akshay Chaudhary (23 off 32 balls) made major contributions for the side. Chawla, Harish Kumar, Krish Bhagat and Vyom Chugh picked two wickets each for the bowling side.

In reply, the CBA posted 162 runs in 32.2 overs. Manveer Singh (84 off 90 balls, including 10 boundaries) and skipper Arjun Rajput (50 off 80 balls, including three boundaries) raised a 122-run stand for the second wicket to help the team log easy win. Ashish and Ritesh picked a wicket each for the bowling side.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Mohali