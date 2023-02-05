Cricket Hub log win at 1st DP Azad meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

Cricket Hub defeated Sector 16 Stadium Coaching Centre by six wickets in the opening match of the 1st DP Azad Sports Trophy.

Batting first, the Sector 16 lads posted 136 runs before getting allout in 35 overs. Devang Kaushik (42 off 40 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) topped the score chart.

Damanpreet Singh and Revanpreet Singh claimed three wickets each, while Arpan Walia and Sanju Kumar accounted for two wickets each.

In reply, Cricket Hub scored 140/4 in 25 overs with the help of Manjinder Singh (74 off 52 balls, studded with eight boundaries and five sixes). His innings was supported by Dilpreet Singh (20), Revanpreet (17) and Yuvraj Singh Mann (15). Tushar Kapadiya claimed two wickets, while Avinsah Kumar and Birla claimed one wicket each for the bowling side. Manjinder was adjudged the man of the match.