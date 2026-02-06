DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Cricket meet for visually impaired from tomorrow

Cricket meet for visually impaired from tomorrow

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:14 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
The Cricket Association for the Visually Challenged Persons, Chandigarh, will host a women’s triangular cricket tournament at the GMSSS, Sector 26 grounds, on February 7 to 8.

The meet will be organised in collaboration with the Institute for the Blind, Sector 26, in which teams from Chandigarh, Delhi, and Haryana will participate.

The Chandigarh team will be captained by 16-year-old Jia, who aims to represent the country in the World Cup. All matches will be played in the T20 format.

