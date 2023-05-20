Cricket meet from May 24

Panchkula, May 19
The 1st Baba Balak Nath Boys’ U-12 Cricket Tournament will start from May 24, at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Sector 3.
According to the organisers, a total of five teams will participate in the tournament. Each team participating in the meet will play a minimum of four league matches.
The top teams will qualify for the final.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in