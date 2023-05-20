Cricket meet from May 24

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 19

The 1st Baba Balak Nath Boys’ U-12 Cricket Tournament will start from May 24, at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Sector 3.

According to the organisers, a total of five teams will participate in the tournament. Each team participating in the meet will play a minimum of four league matches.

The top teams will qualify for the final.