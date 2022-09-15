Cricket meet: Surya, Arslan fashion Terrace Zone’s win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Terrace Zone defeated Rose Zone in the ongoing UTCA Seniors Men’s T20 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Terrace Zone scored 181/3 in the allotted 20 overs with the help of Surya Narayan (88) and Mohamed Arslan Khan (51).

In reply, Rose Zone could score 178/5. Arjit (86) and Tushar Joshi (42) were the main scorers for the side, while Nitish contributed 34 runs.

In another match, Plaza Zone registered a 10-wicket win over Leisure Zone. Karan Sharma (3/11) restricted Leisure Zone to 55 runs. Namit (10) could touch the double-figure mark.

In reply, Pradeep Yadav and Piyush Sharma scored 42 runs each and surpassed the given target in the 10th over.

In the U-19 tournament, Terrace Zone beat Rose Zone by six wickets. Batting first, Rose Zone was bundled out for mere 111 runs in 27 overs. Jagjeet Singh (3/9) was the pick of the bowlers. In reply, Terrace Zone achieved the target in 28 overs with fine contributions from Sargiv Garg (36) and Jashan Beniwal (35).

Meanwhile, a fine ton by Ankur Sharma (108) helped Leisure Zone to put up a target of 261 to Plaza Zone. In reply, Plaza Zone was restricted to 100 runs as Manjit Patel claimed 6/12.