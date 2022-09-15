Cricket meet: Surya, Arslan fashion Terrace Zone’s win

Chandigarh, September 14
Terrace Zone defeated Rose Zone in the ongoing UTCA Seniors Men’s T20 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Terrace Zone scored 181/3 in the allotted 20 overs with the help of Surya Narayan (88) and Mohamed Arslan Khan (51).
In reply, Rose Zone could score 178/5. Arjit (86) and Tushar Joshi (42) were the main scorers for the side, while Nitish contributed 34 runs.
In another match, Plaza Zone registered a 10-wicket win over Leisure Zone. Karan Sharma (3/11) restricted Leisure Zone to 55 runs. Namit (10) could touch the double-figure mark.
In reply, Pradeep Yadav and Piyush Sharma scored 42 runs each and surpassed the given target in the 10th over.
In the U-19 tournament, Terrace Zone beat Rose Zone by six wickets. Batting first, Rose Zone was bundled out for mere 111 runs in 27 overs. Jagjeet Singh (3/9) was the pick of the bowlers. In reply, Terrace Zone achieved the target in 28 overs with fine contributions from Sargiv Garg (36) and Jashan Beniwal (35).
Meanwhile, a fine ton by Ankur Sharma (108) helped Leisure Zone to put up a target of 261 to Plaza Zone. In reply, Plaza Zone was restricted to 100 runs as Manjit Patel claimed 6/12.
