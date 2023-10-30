Cricket tournament: Punjab, J&K to clash for title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

Punjab defeated Goa and Jammu & Kashmir overpowered Chhattisgarh to set up the title clash of the ongoing 3rd Balramji Das Tandon U-16 Multi-Day Cricket Tournament.

In the first semifinal, J&K registered win over Chhattisgarh on the basis of first innings. After restricting Chhattisgarh at 205, J&K scored 264/7. Shaurya Chauhan (94) remained the highest scorer for the side. Shubh Singhvi and Mohammed Faiz Khan shared two wickets each for the bowling side.

In another match, Punjab defeated Goa on the basis of innings lead. Goa lads had posted 138 in the first innings, whereas Punjab scored 274/5 with the help of Aryan Sidhu (80) and Sagar Virk (66).

The final match will be played at DAV College, Sector 10, from October 31.

#Chhattisgarh #Cricket #Jammu #Kashmir