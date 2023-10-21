Cricket Tourney: Local lads log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Chandigarh (A) team registered an innings win over Delhi, during the ongoing Balramji Das Tandon Memorial Cricket Tournament, at DAV College, Sector 10.

While chasing Chandigarh’s first innings, Titan’s scored 314/6, Delhi lads were all out for 202. Naitik Mathur (77) remained the top scorer for the side. Mohammed Zaid and Gagan Singh took three wickets each for the bowling side. At the drawn of the stumps, Delhi scored 22/1 runs in its second innings.

In another match, Chhattisgarh defeated Himachal Pradesh on the basis of lead in the first innings. In reply to Chhattisgarh’s 320, Himachal was all out for 99 runs. Dhananjay and Faiz Khan took four wickets each for the bowling side. In the second innings, Himachal again performed poorly and were restricted to 78/7. Dhananjay again took four wickets in the innings.

Goa defeated Mizoram by an innings and 175 runs, in the third match of the day. Mizoram scored 45 and 98 runs in both innings, while chasing Goa’s 318/5. Jai Kanguri took seven wickets for Goa.

