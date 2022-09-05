Cricket Tourney: Rose Zone, Rock Zone to clash for title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Rose Zone will face Rock Zone in the final of the UTCA U-16 Multi Days Cricket Tournament at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium from Monday.

In the last league match, Rose Zone defeated Bird Park Zone by an innings and 13 runs. After restricting Bird Zone to 97 runs, Rose Zone declared their first innings for 256/9. Sandhu posted 79 runs, while Mohak Deswal added 71 runs to the total. The team claimed 159-run lead.

In their second innings, Bird Park Zone was bundled out for 146 runs. Snehdeep (4/30) and Hrithik Sandhu (3/21) shared a majority of the wickets for the bowling side.

The match between Rock Zone and Plaza Zone ended in a draw. Batting first, Plaza Zone scored 302 runs. Riyan Singh (67) and Kapil Mehra (54) were the major run scorers for the side.

In the third match, Terrace Zone also played a draw against Sukhna Zone. In reply to Terrace Zone’s 149 runs, Sukhna Zone was bundled out for 131 runs. Abhiraj (96) and Markandeya Panchal (51) were the main scorers for the side. Vardan (3/13) and Paras (3/14) claimed three wickets each for the bowling side.

In the last match, Leisure Zone posted 294 runs, while Peace Zone was bowled out for 224. Gagandeep Singh (4/27) was the highest wicket taker for the side.