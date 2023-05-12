Cricket trials conclude

Chandigarh, May 11
More than 90 women cricketers participated in the trials organised by the Union Territory Cricket Association to select a probables U-15 squad. The trials concluded at the Government High School, Sector 19. The ground is maintained by veteran cricketer and administrator Surinder Singh Baijee. The trials were conducted under the supervision of a selectors’ panel comprising Anoop Sondhi, Kanwar Virdi and Richa Sehgal.
