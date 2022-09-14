Furniture shop gutted

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur: Firefighters battle a blaze in a two-storey furniture shop in Baltana. Furniture worth lakhs was gutted. Six fire tenders from Zirakpur, Panchkula and UT were pressed into service. Exact cause was unclear.

Cricket trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, will organise trials to select girls’ U-15 team on September 15 (3 pm) at SD School, Sector 24. Players born after September 1, 2007 and before August 31, 2009, will be eligible to participate in the trials. TNS

GMSSS-10 fencers shine

Chandigarh: Fencers of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 10, won the girls’ U-19 inter-school fencing tournament. The team scored 32 points to claim the top position. Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, finished second with 23 points and GMSSS, Sector 33, claimed third position with 5 points. TNS

GMSSS-15 win baseball c’ship

Chandigarh: GMSSS, Sector 15, won the girls’ U-17 inter-school baseball championship by registering a (15-12) win over GMSSS, Sector 10. St Anne’s School, Sector 32, registered a (07-00) win over GMSSS, Sector 38 (West) to claim the third position. In the boys’ U-17 quarterfinals, GMSSS, Sector 35, defeated GMSSS, Sector 10, (14-04) and GMSSS, Sector 33, logged a (07-04) win over GMSSS, Sector 15. Ryan International School, Sector 49 registered a (11-01) win over GMSSS, Sector 8. TNS

Workshop on tech matters

Mohali: The Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab, will organise a workshop on technical matters and communication skills for engineers at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Sector 26, on Thursday. Bram Shanker Sharma (Jimpa), Minister of Water Supply and Sanitation, will preside over the workshop to be held under the guidance of Principal Secretary DK Tiwari and Special Secretary-cum-HOD Vipul Ujwal. TNS

Essay writing competition

Patiala: Khalsa College here organised an essay writing competition dedicated to Hindi Day. Students from various departments participated in this competition. Navjot Kaur stood first, Poornima second and Chhaya and Harpreet Kaur joitt third. Principal Dharminder Singh Ubha said such competitions played a major role in bringing out the hidden talent among students.